Associated Press Pennsylvania Daybook for Monday, Sep. 19.
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 6:45 AM Organ donation supporters hold 'Die-In' on Capitol Steps - Philadelphia-area organ donation supporters join advocates from across the state to gather on the State Capitol steps to present 'a visual representation of the hundreds of Pennsylvanians who died so far in 2016 while on the organ transplant waiting list'. The rally includes 'Die-In', with participants falling down every 18 seconds to 'represent the fact that someone in Pennsylvania dies every 18 hours waiting for a life-saving organ transplant'
Location: State Capitol steps, Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg http://www.savealifenowpa.org/ https://twitter.com/SaveALifeNowPA
Contacts: Keegan Gibson Ceisler Media & Issue Advocacy [email protected] 1 412 526 7038
Embargoed until 19 Sep 10:00 AM EDT
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 8:00 AM Southern Wisconsin Conference on Mental Health - Southern Wisconsin Conference on Mental Health, hosted by HealthNet of Rock County. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Tim Murphy, former Democratic Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy, and American Medical Association Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Patrice Harris
Location: Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N Pontiac Dr, Janesville, WI Janesville http://www.healthnet-rock.org/ https://twitter.com/HealthNetofRock
Contacts: HealthNet of Rock County [email protected] 1 608 756 4638
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 8:30 AM Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners quarterly meeting
Location: Game Commission Headquarters, Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg www.pgc.state.pa.us
Contacts: Travis Lau Pennsylvania Game Commission [email protected] 1 717 705 6541
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 11:30 AM Pennsylvania House Insurance Committee considers life insurance database and reimbursement denial bills - Pennsylvania House Insurance Committee considers 'House Bill 2241 - would establish criteria for insurers to retroactively deny a reimbursement to a health care provider during a 24-month period' and 'House Bill 2115 - would create a searchable electronic database containing contact information for each life insurer that has life insurance policies in force in Pennsylvania'
Location: Capitol Complex, Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg http://pahousegop.com/
Contacts: Jennifer Keaton PA House Republican Caucus [email protected] 1 717 705 2094
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 11:30 AM Philadelphia Mayor Kenney's public schedule - Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney attends Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony, City Hall North Apron, Philadelphia (11:30 AM EDT); attends annual fundraiser for Graduate! Philadelphia, Union Trust, 717 Chestnut St., Philadelphia (6:00 PM EDT); speaks at 2016 Liberty Medal Presentation honoring Democratic Rep. John Lewis, National Constitution Center, Front Lawn, 525 Arch St., Philadelphia (6:45 PM EDT)
Location: Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia http://www.phila.gov/
Contacts: Lauren Hitt Philadelphia Mayor's Office Communications [email protected] 1 443 370 3205
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 7:00 PM Jefferson Educational Society hosts talk on 'relationship between the U.S. and Russia' - Jefferson Educational Society hosts talk on 'the relationship between the U.S. and Russia in the post-Cold War climate' with Fr. Steven Pimen Simon
Location: Jefferson Educational Society, 3207 State Street, Erie, PA Erie https://www.jeserie.org/ https://twitter.com/JeffersonErie
Contacts: Ben Speggen Jefferson Educational Society [email protected]
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has no public schedule
Location: TBD www.pa.gov
Contacts: Jeff Sheridan Governor’s Press Office [email protected] 1 717 783 1116
--------------------
UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Sep. 19 12:00 PM Hillary Clinton campaigns in Philadelphia - 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton campaigns in the general election battleground state of Pennsylvania, where she delivers a speech laying out the stakes of November's election for millennial voters and discusses 'the challenges facing young people today and how her agenda would support them, including her plans to make free community college and debt-free college available to all Americans' * Hillary Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine will face Republicans Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence in the 8 Nov election
Location: Great Court at Mitten Hall, Temple University, 1913 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia www.hillaryclinton.com https://twitter.com/hillaryclinton
Contacts: Hillary for America press [email protected]
Doors open: 10:30 AM EDT
--------------------
Monday, Sep. 19 - Tuesday, Sep. 20 9:00 AM 4th Annual Delaware River Watershed Forum, hosted by Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed
Location: Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center, 1401 Morris Rd., Blue Bell, PA http://www.delriverwatershed.org/ https://twitter.com/DelRivCoalition
Contacts: Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed 1 609 427 3007
--------------------
Monday, Sep. 19 7:00 PM Dem Rep. John Lewis honored with Liberty Medal - National Constitution Center annual Liberty Medal ceremony, recognizing Democratic Rep. John Lewis. Award honors 'men and women of courage and conviction who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe'
Location: Independence Mall, 150 S Independence Mall W, Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia www.constitutioncenter.org https://twitter.com/ConstitutionCtr
Contacts: Lauren Saul National Constitution Center Director of Public Relations [email protected] 1 215 409 6895
--------------------
Monday, Sep. 19 - Tuesday, Sep. 20 Lay Summaries Summit
Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Philadelphia Center City, 237 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia http://www.cbinet.com/ https://twitter.com/advanstar_cbi
Contacts: Center for Business Intelligence [email protected] 1 339 298 2100
--------------------
Monday, Sep. 19 - Wednesday, Sep. 21 National Center for Victims of Crime National Training Institute
Location: Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia www.ncvc.org https://twitter.com/CrimeVictimsOrg
Contacts: Tara Ballesteros National Center for Victims of Crime [email protected] 1 202 467 8743
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 20 9:00 AM Pennsylvania DEP board and council meetings - Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection holds Environmental Quality Board meeting (9:00 AM EDT) and Citizens Advisory Council meeting (10:00 AM EDT)
Location: Rachel Carson State Office Bldg, 400 Market St., Harrisburg?, PA Harrisburg http://www.dep.pa.gov/
Contacts: Jennifer Swan Pennsylvania DEP [email protected] Glenda Davidson Pennsylvania DEP [email protected]
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Sep. 20 7:00 PM Jefferson Educational Society hosts presentation on 'Harry T. Burleigh' book - Jefferson Educational Society hosts presentation on 'Harry T. Burleigh: From the Spiritual to the Harlem Renaissance' book by author Dr. Jean Snyder
Location: Jefferson Educational Society, 3207 State Street, Erie, PA Erie https://www.jeserie.org/ https://twitter.com/JeffersonErie
Contacts: Ben Speggen Jefferson Educational Society [email protected]
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 20 - Wednesday, Sep. 21 Annual Coal Marketing Days Conference
Location: Omni William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh http://www.platts.com/ https://twitter.com/PlattsConf
Contacts: Platts U.S. [email protected] 1 212 904 3070
--------------------
Tuesday, Sep. 20 Selection of the Official White House Christmas Tree - Selection of the Official White House Christmas Tree, at the Wisconsin farm of 2016 National Christmas Tree Association Grand Champion national tree contest * NTCA members have presented the official tree since 1966
Location: Lehighton http://www.christmastree.org/ https://twitter.com/RealTrees
Contacts: National Christmas Tree Association [email protected] 1 636 449 5071
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 21 11:30 AM 2016 Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein campaigns in Pennsylvania - 2016 Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein campaigns in Pennsylvania, attending a rally at Penn State University where she shares her policy positions and seeks volunteers for the fall campaign, Old Main Lawn, State College (11:30 AM EDT) and delivers a policy address regarding her domestic and foreign policy positions at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre (7:00 PM EDT)
Location: TBD www.jill2016.com https://twitter.com/DrJillStein
Contacts: Melezia Figueroa Jill Stein 2016 press [email protected] 1 323 447 2702 Geoffrey Cubbage Green Party of Chicago media [email protected] 1 224 999 2423 GeoffreyCubbage
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 21 - Friday, Sep. 23 FRB Philadelphia's biennial Reinventing Older Communities conference - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's biennial Reinventing Older Communities conference
Location: Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing, Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia http://www.phil.frb.org/ https://twitter.com/philadelphiafed
Contacts: Rachel Brown FRB Philadelphia Media Relations Representative [email protected] 1 215 574 3840 1 215 435 5249
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 21 - Thursday, Sep. 22 Shale Gas Insight - A Marcellus Shale Coalition Conference - Shale Gas Insight - A Marcellus Shale Coalition Conference. Tomorrow's speakers include 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump
Location: David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh http://shalegasinsight.com/
Contacts: Marcellus Shale Coalition 1 412 706 5160
--------------------
Wednesday, Sep. 21 - Thursday, Sep. 22 Annual Pharmacovigilance, Drug Safety & Risk Management conference
Location: Hyatt at The Bellevue, 200 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA Philadelphia www.marcusevans.com https://twitter.com/marcusevans
Contacts: Angelica Anselmo marcus evans [email protected] 1 312 894 6302
_____
