Accountant set to plea in charter school founder’s tax fraud





PITTSBURGH (AP) — An accountant is set to plead guilty to conspiring to helping the founder and former CEO of Pennsylvania's largest online charter school avoid federal income taxes on more than $8 million that man siphoned from the school.



Neal Prence is scheduled to enter the plea Monday before a federal judge in Pittsburgh.



He's accused of conspiring with Nicholas Trombetta who pleaded guilty to the fraud last month involving The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.



Prence's attorney attended Trombetta's guilty plea and declined comment. He hasn't returned phone and email messages on Monday, either.



Trombetta acknowledged using the school's money to buy, among other things, a Florida condominium, houses for his mother and girlfriend, and various personal expenses, and socking most of the money away for retirement. He'll be sentenced Dec. 20.