Bais Menachem to honor members at annual dinner

The Bais Menachem Youth Development Program has announced that Jeff Sirota, Marshall Kornblatt and alumnus Mendy Baitch will be receiving honors at the school’s 18th anniversary dinner to be held 6 p.m. Sunday at the Woodlands Inn. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

Comedian and actor Reuven Russell will perform. He has performed on the TV hit series ER and in feature films Chaplin, The Permeable Man, The Proprietor and Advice and Dissent. Off Broadway, he originated the role of Hersh in The Quarrel and has toured nationally in Neil Simon’s The Sunshine Boys. His one-man show, Gathering the Sparks, has played to audiences in over 100 cities around the world. Russell’s comedy is hilarious and meaningful, weaving personal anecdotes and comedic genius into one.

Jeff Sirota, a graduate of U.H.I, Wyoming Valley West, has a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University. He returned to Wyoming Valley after college to work with his father at Eastern Auto Leasing where he is currently CEO.

He will be the worthy recipient of Bais Menachem’s Leadership Award.

Marshall Kornblatt holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Wilkes University and has successfully completed a variety of advanced, specialized courses. He currently serves as executive vice president of insurance operations for Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance.

Bais Menachem will be presenting Kornblatt with its esteemed Community Service Award.

The 18th Anniversary Alumni Award will be presented to Rabbi Mendy Baitch, a native of Brooklyn, New York.

While travelling throughout Israel somebody suggested Bais Menachem. He immediately felt understood by the staff and progressed from student to peer-counselor to rabbinic student, finally graduating with his rabbinic ordination. Today Baitch has moved back to his hometown and works with local youth who are going through the same struggles he went through as a teen.

A commemorative journal will be printed in conjunction with the dinner. Event information can be found at www.baismenachem.com/dinner, by phone at 570-970-2480, or by emailing [email protected]

Bais Menachem Youth Development Program is a residential alternative high school program for Jewish youth from throughout the entire world. Entering its 18th year, Bais Menachem is a pillar of the Wyoming Valley Jewish community and has been recognized for its contribution to the greater Wilkes-Barre/Kingston community.