Concert Listings: Sept. 9 to 15, 2016

THIS WEEK: Sept. 9 to 15, 2016
Celebration of the Arts, the Delaware Water Gap’s 39th annual jazz-and-arts weekend with exhibits, artisans, strolling musicians, children’s area and food court. Opens Sept. 9 with a musically themed art show at the Dutot Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by dance, theater and classical music at the Presbyterian Church of the Mountain from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Continues Sept. 10 and 11 with outdoor concerts noon to 9 p.m. along with a Sunday Jazz Mass at 10 a.m. Performers include the Celebration Sax Quartet, Expansions: The David Liebman Group, Bill Mays, Brian Lynch Quartet, Co-op Bop, Bill Goodwin Trio, the COTA Festival Orchestra, Steve Gilmore/Steve Brown Quintet, Hal Galper’s Youngbloods Quartet, COTA Cats, Bill Charlap, Jon Gordon Trio, Bob Dorough and Friends of Phil Woods, and the Sheilamark Band. Schedule at cotajazz.org.
Jimmy and the Parrots, a Jimmy Buffet tribute show, sponsored by the Back Mountain Chamber. Irem Country Club Pavilion, 397 Country Club Road, Dallas. Sept. 9 with appetizers and drinks at 6:30 p.m. and music at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at backmountainchamber.org.
Cory Branan, the singer-songwriter and storyteller. A “Live from the Chandelier Lobby” concert at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 9. $20. 570-826-1100.
Altan, the acclaimed traditional Irish quintet. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 9. $27. 570-325-0249.
Bruce Hornsby, the pianist and his team of crack musicians. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 9. 866-605-7325.
In Concert with the Eddie Barbash Quartet. Houlihan-McLean Center, Jefferson Avenue and Linden Street, University of Scranton. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Free. 570-941-7624.
The Fab Faux, one of the top Beatles tribute bands performing hits from “The Cavern to the Rooftop Show.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Sept. 10. $99 (VIP Meet and Greet), $59, $49, $39. 570-826-1100.
Dwight Yoakam, the mutiple Grammy Award-winning country singer. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 10. $55, $48. 866-605-7325.
Zoe & Cloyd, original and traditional tunes spanning old-time, bluegrass and folk. Harmony Presents, Hawley Silk Mill, 8 Silk Mill Drive. 8 p.m. Sept. 10. $19 advance; $22 day of show. 570-588-8077.
The Stranger: Billy Joel Tribute, the six-piece band fronted by pianist Mike Santoro. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 10. $25. 570-325-0249.
Accordion Concert, with four-time world champion accordionist Petar Maric from Serbia. 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at the First Presbyterian Church, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre; 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Elementary School, 530 E. Elm St., Scranton; and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at St. George Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor. Free and open to the public. 570-301-9253.
Gathering of Singer-Songwriters, the 15th annual concert with Lorne Clark, Tom Flannery, Josh Pratt and Eddie Appnel. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Free but donations accepted. 570-996-1500.
Cavalcade of Jazz, with the Marko Marcinko Latin Jazz Quintet. River Common Amphitheater, West Northampton and South River streets, Wilkes-Barre. 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15. Rain Location: Downtown Arts, 47 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Free.
The Intimate Beethoven, a chamber concert of Beethoven’s Piano Trio (“The Archduke Trio”) and a cello sonata with performers concertmaster Erica Kiesewetter, cellist Jeremy Lamb and pianist Spencer Myer of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic. Sordoni Theater, WVIA Studios, 100 WVIA Way, Pittston. 7 p.m. Sept. 15. 570-270-4444.
FUTURE
Pennsylvania Blues Festival, with two stages of music, master class sessions, an arrival party at the Galleria Rock Bar, Sunday Brunch Buffet and a Sunday After-Fest Party. Performers include Slam Allen, Zac Harmon, Anthony Geraci & the Boston Blues Allstars, Kenny Neal, Buckwheat Zydeco, Guy Davis, Blackburn with special guest Harrison Kennedy, the Campbell Brothers, Andy T. Nick Nixon Band, Toronzo Cannon, the Delmark Records Revue, Ronnie Earl and more. Split Rock Resort, 100 Moseywood Road, Lake Harmony. Sept. 16 to 18 with gates at noon and music at 1 p.m. $40 per day; $70 weekend. 800-255-7625 or pabluesfestival.com.
Adam Ferrara: Live from the Chandelier Lobby, the stand-up comedian and host of the hit TV show “Top Gear.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16. $20.50 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.
Coco Montoya, the guitarist/singer known as “the hottest southpaw in the blues.” Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 16. $25. 570-325-0249.
Inspiration: An All-Beethoven Program, performed by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic with guest artist pianist Shai Wosner. Included: Overture to “The Creatures of Prometheus,” Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor and the “Eroica” Symphony No. 3. 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton; 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 N. Sprague Ave., Wyoming Seminary, Kingston. 570-270-4444.
Gary Owen, the actor and standup comedian, named “Funniest Serviceman in America.” Mount Airy Casino Resort, 312 Woodland Road, Mount Pocono. 8 p.m. Sept. 17. $40, $30. 877-682-4791.
Outlaw Music Festival, with Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lee Ann Womack and Brothers Osborne. Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. 1 p.m. Sept. 18. Tickets at livenation.com.
