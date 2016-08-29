State Police arrest 2, seeking 3rd in death of Luzerne man

DUNMORE — Pennsylvania State Police say two people have been arrested and a third is being sought in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Luzerne man whose body was found in a wooded area of Susquehanna County.

State Police say the body of the victim, who they have not identified, was found off Glenwood Road in the Hop Bottom area.

Authorities say two men are being held at the State Police barracks in Dunmore in connection with the case and will be transported for arraignment at 3 p.m., when investigators are expected to brief the media. Police also say they have obtained an arrest warrant for a third suspect in the case.

