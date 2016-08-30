State Police arrest 3rd suspect in strangling death of Luzerne man

DUNMORE — A 20-year-old woman charged yesterday with aggravated assault and conspiracy in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Luzerne man was taken into custody shortly after midnight Tuesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Amanda Wayda was apprehended by state troopers from the Frackville barracks. She was wanted in connection with the death of Joshua Rose, who was allegedly strangled with jumper cables and suffocated with a plastic bag before being dumped in a wooded area of Susquehanna County.

Wayda is being held at the Lackawanna County prison, according to police.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that charges against Wayda, Preston Layfield, 19, and Tyler Mirabelli, 22, will likely amended after an autopsy is completed.

