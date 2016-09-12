Lackawanna County restaurant inspections Aug. 31-Sept 8: Everybody is ‘in compliance’ this time around

The following are recent Lackawanna County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According the agency: “any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.” The information is taken from the inspection database at www.eatsafepa.com. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website, and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located.

American Legion Post #624, 436 Main St., Eynon, Aug. 31. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Dollar Tree #1380, 1780 N. Keyser Ave., Scranton, Aug. 31. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Six East Restaurant, 1611 Scranton-Carbondale Hwy. Dickson City, Aug. 31. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations; Food safety certificate has expired. Owner states they intend to complete course in Sept. Food employees observed in prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Observed in-use knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the wiping cloth container was 0 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Reviewed with PIC for corrective action. Clean dish racks observed stored on the floor in ware-wash area. Observed clean stock pots stored in storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Colarusso’s La Palazzo, 4500 Birney Ave., Moosic, Aug. 30. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Ice scoop is stored on unsanitized exterior of ice machine. Condensate drip trays/lines in the refrigeration cases are not sloped to allow for proper drainage of condensation. Food facility does not have available dishwasher temperature single-use test strip to verify that proper sanitizing temperature is reached. Accumulation of mold-like on the interior surfaces of the ice machine. Ice shall be disposed. Microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces of ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of mold-like and soil. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the hood system. Ceiling tiles missing in the kitchen area, and need replaced. Old floor debris, grime on floor surface beneath the storage racks in the ware-wash area, and in need of cleaning. Approximately 20-30 fruit/drain flies observed in the ware-wash area of food facility. Food facility to implement a pest control program and to eliminate the live flies activities in the food facility.

King Kong, 1 Green Ridge Plaza, Scranton, Aug., 30. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Stange’s Quick Serve, 3014 Birney Ave., Scranton, Aug. 30. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: sign for employee hand washing required at hand-wash sink.

Wal Mart Supercenter #4276, 1325 S. Main St., Taylor, Aug. 30. Complaint inspection; in compliance.

Hurricane Hills Motor Sports, Rte, 106 Greenfield Twp., Sept. 1. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Pat’s Pizza & Hoagies, 21 Hospital St., Carbondale, Sept. 6. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Food employees observed in food prep area, not wearing hair restraints, such as a net or hat. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ceiling tiles missing in the kitchen area, and need replaced. Floor surface beneath deep fryer equipment has an accumulation of grease spillage.

Big Chief Market, 616 Poplar St., Mayfield, Sept. 8. Complaint inspection; in compliance. Violations; The hand-wash sink in the deli area was blocked by newspapers and not accessible at all times for employee use. The newspapers were moved during this inspection

Iron Hart Brewing Company, 49 N. Church St., Carbondale, Sept. 8. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. Ambient air temperature measuring device for ensuring proper food storage in refrigeration and bain marie equipment in the kitchen area, are not accurate to +/- 3 degrees F. Food facility does not have available quatenary sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Ceiling tiles in the storage area discolored and need replaced.

Lakeland Elementary School, Mayfield Campus, 501 Linden St., Mayfield, Sept. 8. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Nicolio Beer Distributor, 701 Penn Ave., Mayfield, Sept. 8. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Trovato’s Meat Market, 1085 Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit, Sept. 8. Regular inspection; in compliance Violations; Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the deli case, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Reviewed and left a copy of PDA’s Date Marking Guide for Retail Food Facilities with the person in charge during this inspection. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The owner is scheduled to take a SevSafe class in Scranton on November 1, 2016. Once completed, a copy of the certificate shall be faxed to the PDA regional office. Prepackaged food (hoagies, stuffed frozen meats, eggplant) are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged food (hoagies, stuffed frozen meats, eggplant) are not labeled properly with an ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by, statement.