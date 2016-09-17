Jackson Township supervisors apply for grant to install a wetland’s path

JACKSON TWP. — Township supervisors are applying to receive a Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development grant to install a nature trail into a wetlands area of the municipal park.

The Jackson Township Recreation Park, located behind the municipal building on Huntsville Road, offers a variety of amenities, including a soccer field, a Little League field, a playground, walking paths and a pavilion.

The supervisors would like to add a walkway leading into the wetland area to the right of the baseball field. The planned walkway would lead through the habitat to the pond near the front of the property.

At Monday morning’s municipal meeting, the supervisors agreed to apply for a DCED grant that could result in the township receiving up to $100,000 for the project, said John J. Wilkes Jr., supervisor chairman.

“We are uncertain of what funding is available,” Wilkes said. “It is one of those (grants) that are so fluctuating. They (DCED) can come in and say they are going to fund the whole thing or fund a partial amount. We are hoping that we are successful.”

The trail will be designed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and provide access to the ecosystems within the wetlands area for education purposes by local schools and universities as well as residents, Wilkes said.

“The (Luzerne) Conservation District can use it for training,” Wilkes said.

In other news, the supervisors authorized solicitor Jeffery Malak to start collection procedures on delinquent sewer bills.

Also, the supervisors approved the hiring of part-time police officers and part-time seasonal road workers.

The next monthly Jackson Township supervisors meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 3 in the municipal building.

