Leo A. Glodzik III gets 30 months in federal prison

WILKES-BARRE — Former city tower Leo A. Glodzik III was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in federal prison.

Glodzik, 45, of 1009 Morgan Dr., Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty in April to federal mail fraud, filing a false tax return and weapons charges. Glodzik will surrender by Oct. 24.

His attorney, Joseph F. Sklarosky Sr., urged U.S. District Judge A. Richard Caputo not to send Glodzik to prison, noting Glodzik was flawed but did not commit crimes of violence.

“He may have been a business man, but he was a lousy business man,” Sklarosky said. “He didn’t pay enough attention to his business and he didn’t listen to his accountants, but that’s not violence toward anyone.”

“Justice won’t be cheated by an alternative sentence,” Sklarosky added.

Glodzik fought back tears as he told Caputo it would take him “a lifetime” to make up for his mistakes.

“I made poor and bad decisions both in my business and personal life,” Glodzik said. “I’m embarrassed for what I’ve done to my family, my children and my mother.”

His charges were a classic case of greed and fraud, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Glodzik, prosecutors say, hashed a scheme to rip off vehicle owners by overcharging or by hindering access to vehicles placed in storage in an effort to extract additional fees. To discharge the fees, owners would often be forced to sign over their title to Glodzik, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the one-time city tower used procedures administered through PennDOT to transfer the vehicles’ ownership, but lied on forms submitted through the mail about their actual cost. Glodzik was able to sidestep legal advertisement of the vehicles as well as avoid making payments to the state of money received for vehicles sold at auctions, netting Glodzik a profit in the process.

Glodzik, prosecutors said, falsified his tax return when he claimed zero taxable income in 2008. His actual taxable income for that year was $408,618. The plea agreement does not pardon Glodzik from any action the IRS could potentially seek, the document says.

In exchange for Glodzik’s plea, bank fraud charges against him in the Wilkes-Barre City Employees Federal Credit Union case were dismissed and no further charges against him regarding the case will be sought, prosecutors said.

Glodzik was paroled from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility Sept. 22, 2015, after serving the minimum of a 3-12 month sentence on charges he stole $2,100 in bait money he believed to be seized drug money, and then tried to share part of the cash with a state trooper posing as a crooked cop.

The 2014 conviction eventually cost him an exclusive towing contract with Wilkes-Barre city.

Check back later at timesleader.com for updates.

Glodzik http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Glodzik_Leo_04-28-16_mug-cmyk-1.jpg Glodzik

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]