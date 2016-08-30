LCCC begins school year smoke free

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College began the school year with a new school policy and upcoming program.

Monday marked the first day that all campuses of the community college were tobacco-free, board members said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Previously, students and employees who used tobacco at the main campus in Nanticoke were allowed to use designated gazebos scattered throughout the campus. Now, the white hut-like structures have been removed, replaced by signs telling everyone of the new rule.

College President Thomas Leary said the reason for banning tobacco products is simple: to protect students and employees by creating a healthier atmosphere for all.

“So far, I’ve been pleasantly surprised,” Leary said of students reactions to the new rule. “As far as I know, there’s been no issues.”

Created by the school’s Wellness Committee, the tobacco-free policy bans cigarettes, chewing tobacco, electronic cigarettes, vapes, products meant to mimic tobacco and the like. Those who fail to comply with the new rules can receive penalties ranging from a meeting with college officials to fines and even expulsion. The policy is not limited to students and faculty. Visitors to the campus locations must also comply with the tobacco-free status.

The policy can be viewed on the college’s website.

The board also discussed its latest endeavor – the creation of a Lackawanna County campus.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 23 at the college’s newest satellite campus, inside the Marketplace at Steamtown. The new center offers 14 degree options, ranging from business to social sciences and general studies. The campus offers full semesters as well as seven week sessions.

Tuition for the campus costs $250 per credit for Lackawanna County residents or about $9,100 per year for a full-time student.

Leary took the time to thank staff members who worked on project, which he said has been three years in the making.

“We looked at over 30 sites before choosing Steamtown,” Leary said. “It really is a beautiful site. We’re off to a great start.”

To go along with a new campus, board members announced a new program for nursing students.

LCCC will be teaming up with King’s College to offer a 1-2-1 dual-enrollment nursing program, which is slated to begin next fall.

College Provost Dana Clark said the program is unlike most, as students will be enrolled at both LCCC and King’s, earning degrees from both campuses.

“It’s a very unusual program,” she said. “It’s a way of helping our students.”

Clark said students in the program will attend King’s for their first year, then go to LCCC for their second and third. At the end of their third year, students will earn an associate’s degree from LCCC before returning back to King’s for their final year where they will earn a bachelor’s degree.

By Marcella Kester For Times Leader