Local average gas price climbed by 3 cents overnight, up 6 cents from last week

The local average gas price jumped again overnight and is up 6 cents from last week.
AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:
• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.36 today, up 3 cents overnight and up 6 cents in the last week.
• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.34 today, up a penny overnight and up 3 cents in the last week.
• National gas average at $2.22 today, unchanged overnight, up 3 cents in the last week.
AAA Mid-Atlantic Logo.jpg
Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews