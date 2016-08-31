Local average gas price climbed by 3 cents overnight, up 6 cents from last week

The local average gas price jumped again overnight and is up 6 cents from last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:

• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.36 today, up 3 cents overnight and up 6 cents in the last week.

• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.34 today, up a penny overnight and up 3 cents in the last week.

• National gas average at $2.22 today, unchanged overnight, up 3 cents in the last week.

By Travis Kellar [email protected]