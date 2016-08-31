August 31st, 2016 - 11:19 am

Talen Energy withdraws application for Bell Bend power plant

SALEM TWP. — A local power plant company announced Wednesday it is withdrawing an application to build a second proposed nuclear power plant.

Talen Energy, which owns the Susquehanna plant, has sent a written request to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) withdrawing a license application for the Bell bend nuclear power plant project. According to a press release from Talen, the company sees “no viable path” to obtaining the license.

According to the NRC, PPL Bell Bend LLC, a subsidiary of PPL, the application was first submitted in October 2008.

