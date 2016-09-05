Police: Wilkes-Barre, Kingston departments work together to save life of suicidal woman

WILKES BARRE — Police saved the life of a woman on Sunday as she was reportedly attempting to jump from the Market Street bridge.

According to police, when they responded at about 3:30 a.m., she was standing over the rail of the bridge on the river side, with a male holding onto her wrist.

Police were able to grab her in time to prevent her from jumping. A struggle then ensued with the woman, as police attempted to rescue her.

Kingston police arrived on the scene and police from both Wilkes-Barre and Kingston departments were able to pull her from the rail, according to police.

Police said the woman kept screaming, “Just let me go.”

She was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]