Luzerne County restaurant inspections Aug. 29 to Sept 2

The following are recent Luzerne County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According the agency: “any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.” The information is taken from the inspection database at www.eatsafepa.com. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website, and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located.

Burger King #2127, 1331 N. Church St., Hazleton, Aug. 29. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: No thermometers visible in all in use refrigeration units. Floors underneath equipment and in food prep areas have buildup of grease/grime.

Checkerboard Pavilion/Grove, 385 Carverton Rd., Shavertown, Aug. 29. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation; The food facility’s certified employee left the facility approx. 6 weeks ago. The facility has another certified employee but does not have the certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The facility will email to this inspector, or fax or mail a copy of the certificate to the Region 3 field office within 10 days.

Haystacks, 116 Wilkes-Barre Twp., Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, Aug. 29. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: In use food ingredient storage containers not labeled with the common name of the food. Containers were labeled. Fruit salad, dairy products and salad dressings held at 60 degrees F in 2-door refrigeration unit by wait staff area rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Foods were discarded. Unit will be serviced prior to use. Microwave cleaned. Observed a buildup of food residue on the post can opener blade. Observed a buildup of dust and grease on the hoods above the cooking area. Observed a buildup of dust on the fan guard in the walk-in cooler. Observed a buildup of food debris along the edges and in the corners of the bain marie. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by observed old/decaying mouse and insects on pest control device in the ware-wash area. Area was cleaned. Observed 25 rodent like droppings in the ware-wash area. Area was cleaned.

Kingston Culinary Center - Metz Culinary, 918 W. Market St., Kingston, Aug. 29. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Observed dried food residue on the drain plug (stopper) of two steam kettles in the kitchen. The drain plugs were cleaned and sanitized during this inspection.

The Rock Bar, 745 N. St., Luzerne, Aug. 29. Opening inspection; in compliance. Violations: The facility does not have a certified food employee. The facility has 90 days to get an employee certified with a Food Manager Certification that is good for 5 years. The owner states that he is going to enroll in a course. The owner will email this inspector or fax mail to the office a copy of the proof that he registered and paid for the course within 10 days. The owner will then do the same with a copy of the certification once received. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. A new bottle of sanitizer was applied to the machine and the residual sanitizer concentration was 50 ppm.

Wawa Food Market #270, RT. 940 and Pa. Turnpike, White Haven, Aug. 29. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Catering by Diane, 188 Center St., Pittston, Aug 30. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Goin’ Donuts, 908 Wyoming Ave., Unit E, Wyoming, Aug. 30. Regular inspection; in compliance.

La Isla Restaurant, 240 E. Broad St., West Hazleton, Aug. 30. Regular inspection; out of compliance. Violations: Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, is not being date marked for 7-day use by date. Persons in charge are not monitoring establishment operation for compliance with food code requirements. No hair restraints worn during food prep. Approx. 425 lbs. of assorted cooked and non cooked potentially hazardous foods stored in walk-in cooler are in the temperature range between 4 degrees F and 54 degrees F since previous business day for an undetermined amount of time. All items were voluntarily disposed due to time/temperature abuse. Walk-in cooler is 48 degrees F ambient air temperature inside. All compromised food items were disposed and remaining items within acceptable temperature range were removed to other refrigeration units and or iced. No thermometer available in walk-in cooler. Assorted knives on strip holder have buildup of old food residuals on blades. No soap or paper towels available at rear food prep area. Main food prep is in need of thorough cleaning.

Pizza 92, 2383 Rte. 92, Harding, Aug. 30. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Observed a buildup of dust on the fan guard in the walk-in cooler.

Cilento Imports, 721 N. Alter St., Hazleton, Aug. 31. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Mariano’s Original Pucceria, 1109 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, Aug. 31. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: Observed plastic containers with no handles being used as scoops and stored in bulk ingredients. Deli meats and cheese held at 48-52 degrees F, in the bain marie area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Foods were discarded and unit will be serviced. One bain marie unit not maintaining a temperature of 41 degrees F or below as required. Ambient temperature observed to be 52 degrees F at time of visit. No foods will be placed in unit until it is serviced and temperature can be maintained. Women’s restroom self-closing door needs repair/adjustment to function properly

Banko’s, 39 Allen St., W. Nanticoke, Aug. 31. Follow-up inspection; in compliance.

Alta Pizzeria, 380 S. Poplar St., Hazleton, Sept. 1. Follow-up inspection; in compliance. Violation: Food employees observed in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Antonio’s Restaurant, 1348 N. Church St., Hazle Township, Sept. 1. Regular inspection; out of compliance. Violations: Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in cooler, is not being date marked. Person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Herbalife, vitamins, etc. stored on rear side of center prep table. Cooked sausage being held on side grill was 129 degrees F. Duct tape on damaged handle of knife at cook line. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Metal stem thermometer registered 18 degrees F in ice water bath. Explained proper calibration. Single service cheese buckets being re-used for food storage. Meat slicer blade and blade guard, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Post can opener blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Mold forming on walk in cooler ceiling center ceiling seam. Approx. 20 old rodent droppings on bottom of soda fountain cabinet.

Cando Convenience Inc., 410 S. Poplar St., Hazleton, Sept. 1. Complaint inspection; in compliance.

Dollar General Store #10148, 804 McNair, St., Hazleton, Sept. 1. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Memorial Elementary School, 80 W. St. Mary’s Rd., Wilkes-Barre, Sept. 1. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Subway #13693, 35 E. Broad St., Hazleton, Sept. 1. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: No hair restraints worn during food prep. Plastic salad bowls are scored and scratched on interior surfaces. Utility sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.

Sweet Frog, 2258 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes Barre, Sept. 1. Change of owner inspection; in compliance. Violations:

Timek’s Cafe, 388 S. Main St., Pittston, Sept. 1. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Panorama Lodge, 151 Country Club Dr., Hazle Township, Sept. 2. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violations: 3 compartment sink has buildup of mineral deposits in basins. Floor tiles deteriorated/missing in dish washer area.

Tattooed Tonger Eatery Company, 561 N. Main St., Unit 4, Pittston, Sept 2. Opening inspection; in compliance.

Thunder Dogs MFF3, 607 S Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, Sept. 2. Opening inspection; in compliance.

Trails End Restaurant, 817 Rte. 118 Sweet Valley, Sept 2. Regular inspection; in compliance. Violation: Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The container of sanitizer was changed and the residual sanitizer concentration tested at 50 ppm.

Valley Terrace at Eagle Rock, 720 Valley View Dr., Hazle Township, Sept. 2. Regular inspection; in compliance.

Eagle Rock Club House, 191 Turnberry Lane, Hazle Township, Sept. 2. Regular inspection; out of compliance. Violations; Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked for 7 day use by date. Chemical spray bottle by dish washer is not labeled for content. Person(s) in charge are not monitoring establishment operation for compliance with food code requirements. Two chemical spray bottles are stored on and above in use food prep areas. Food containers are stored in pooled condensate in both bain maries at cook line. Food containers stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Beverage gun holster at bar is missing drain line and is dripping into potable ice supply bin. Previously frozen, cryo-pak salmon is being thawed in unopened packaging. No thermometers visible in all in-use refrigeration units. No QAC test strips are available to monitor sanitizer in bar sinks. Top exterior surfaces of dish machine, above door openings have buildup of grime from backwash. Low temperature, chemical sanitizing dish machine is showing 10 ppm residual chlorine in final rinse after 5 cycles. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay bar ware-wash sink was 400 ppm, rather than 100ppm-200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Residual sticker material and adhesive is observed on stacked, cleaned food service pans. Piercing surfaces of blade and area around blade on post can opener have buildup of old dried food residuals. Slicer has buildup of old dried food residuals around slicer blade and blade areas. Slicer was not used recently. Slicer to be broken down for complete cleaning/sanitizing after use. Drain line for beverage gun holster above potable ice bin in bar is missing. Floors in both bain maries at cook line have approx. 1/8” pooled condensate on floors. Rear food prep door by slicer is propped open and unscreened.