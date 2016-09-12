Garden Drive-In vandalized over weekend

HUNLOCK CREEK — The Garden Drive-In Theatre was burglarized over the weekend, according to a Facebook post Monday morning.
The post says that at 2 a.m. Saturday, burglars caused screen one to go dark. According to the drive-in’s voicemail, movies showing on screen one this past weekend were “Sully” and “Don’t Breathe.”
On Saturday, the Drive-In’s Facebook alerted people that screen one was down due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
Management at the drive-in is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction and ask those with information to call 570-602-3140.
The original Facebook post has over 320 shares in less than an hour.
The traditional Sunday flea market was not affected, according to a Saturday’s Facebook post.
Reach Melanie Mizenko at 570-991-6116 or on Twitter @TL_MMizenko