Garden Drive-In vandalized over weekend

HUNLOCK CREEK — The Garden Drive-In Theatre was burglarized over the weekend, according to a Facebook post Monday morning.

The post says that at 2 a.m. Saturday, burglars caused screen one to go dark. According to the drive-in’s voicemail, movies showing on screen one this past weekend were “Sully” and “Don’t Breathe.”

On Saturday, the Drive-In’s Facebook alerted people that screen one was down due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Management at the drive-in is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction and ask those with information to call 570-602-3140.

The original Facebook post has over 320 shares in less than an hour.

The traditional Sunday flea market was not affected, according to a Saturday’s Facebook post.

Patrons line up in their cars watching previews on the second screen at the Garden Drive-In in 2015.

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]