Hearing continued for 14-year-old Kingston Twp. stabbing suspect

KINGSTON TWP. — The preliminary hearing for the 14-year-old suspect in a Back Mountain fatal stabbing has been continued at the request of his attorney.

According to the office of Magisterial District Justice James Tupper and Kingston Township Police Chief Michael Moravec, the hearing for Zachary Hockenberry, charged in the fatal stabbing of his neighbor, 45-year-old David Sinoracki, will be held at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at Tupper’s office, 11 Carverton Road, Trucksville.

Hockenberry, 14, is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and burglary in connection with the death of Sinoracki and assaults on Sinoracki’s wife, Bobbi Jo, and the couple’s daughter.

Kingston Township police were dispatched to the area of 7 Orchard St. just before 2 p.m. Sunday where they found the three victims. The suspect was being detained by his father, police said.

