So many questions remain unanswered in stabbing death of Kingston Twp. man

KINGSTON TWP. — Speculation has been rampant since last Sunday when a 14-year-old boy entered his neighbors’ house in the middle of the day and stabbed three people, killing one.

Everyone connected to the case and the general public have been wondering what could have motivated the accused, Zachary Hockenberry, to walk into a home on Orchard Street and stab David Sinoracki in the chest, causing his death.

Investigators say Hockenberry, 14, of 145 S. Lehigh St. — located adjacent to the Sinoracki home — entered 7 Orchard St. and stabbed three members of the Sinoracki family.

Hockenberry is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and burglary in connection with the death of David Sinoracki, 45, and assaults on Sinoracki’s wife, Bobbi Jo, 36, and the couple’s 17-year-old daughter.

A preliminary hearing for Hockenberry, originally scheduled for Sept. 22, has been continued at the request of his attorney, Frank Nocito. According to the office of Magisterial District Justice James Tupper and Kingston Township Police Chief Michael Moravec, the hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at Tupper’s office, 11 Carverton Road, Trucksville.

Hockenberry is jailed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

According to investigators, Hockenberry first encountered Bobbi Jo Sinoracki, who was vacuuming her floor, stabbing her five times. Police say her husband came to her defense and was stabbed in the chest. He would later die of his wounds at the hospital. The couple’s 17-year-old daughter was also stabbed, treated for her injuries and released the same day.

Because the investigation is ongoing, those connected to the case are not at liberty to discuss the specifics. When asked about a motive, Chief Moravec said, “We have no idea.”

A viewing and funeral service for David Sinoracki, who was employed by Sysco Food Services in Wilkes-Barre, was held Friday evening at the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home in West Pittston.

Psychologist offers thoughts

Robert Griffin, a psychologist in Kingston, has no connection to the case but offered his thoughts to the Times Leader.

Griffin said there usually are warning signs of potential violence, but they are often not recognized or taken seriously. Some of those warning signs, Griffin said, could include mental health issues, substance abuse, social isolation, hurt, impulsiveness, grief, etc.

“Because these extreme acts of violence are rare, they are difficult to predict,” Griffin said. “Even when one or several vulnerabilities are present, something like this almost never occurs. Understanding an extreme act of violence afterwards is also difficult for the same reason.”

Griffin said some questions simply cannot be answered. He said part of coping is dealing with things we cannot understand.

“This is very difficult when trauma is involved,” Griffin said. “Reflexively, we try to figure out what could have been done different to avoid the tragedy. In the process, we can inappropriately blame ourselves or others, even if only silently. It is more difficult to cope with something traumatic that we can’t understand, but we must.”

Griffin said the families involved must determine how the meaning of this event in their lives will affect them. He said the pain of family members is “unimaginable” and, over time, that pain creates loneliness.

“Here is what we can understand — that there is a need for compassion and love,” Griffin said. “Acceptance and forgiveness may come with time and work. The family of the child committing the act also needs support. We need to keep this in mind.”

School district offers support

Thomas J. Duffy, superintendent of the Dallas School District, said he and his staff of administrators, guidance counselors and teachers are preparing for the re-entry to school of the Sinoracki and Hockenberry children.

“Our guidance staff has increased its diligence,” Duffy said. “We have also been consulting with the Children’s Service Center.”

Duffy said the district has been communicating with students and their families at all levels. He said the informational messages vary from level to level, from high school down to elementary.

“Unfortunately, we have dealt with similar circumstances in the past,” Duffy said.

Duffy said the district had “an enhanced presence” of adults and guidance personnel present last Monday, the day after the incident was widely reported in the media.

“We did have additional adults around the buildings just trying to gauge the pulse of the student body,” Duffy said.

Duffy said the district will have all necessary staff available to deal with students when the children directly affected by the tragedy return to school.

GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Sinoracki family members — www.gofundme.com/2rckfepg — to help them get through this time. To date, the site shows more than $34,000 has been raised.

Erin Cook, a close family friend, has set up the account. The site includes a narrative of what happened on Sept. 11 and comments from concerned people.

The first paragraph reads:

“On Sept. 11, 2016, the Sinoracki family — David (45), Bobbi Jo (36), Megan (17), Madison (14), and young David (11) — were brutally attacked in a vicious home invasion, where David Sinoracki lost his life protecting his wife and children.”

The account goes on to say, “The attacker simply walked into their home and stabbed Bobbi Jo multiple times causing her to call out for help. David, who was in the next room, ran to her aid as did Megan, the oldest daughter. Both were stabbed as a result, with David taking an injury that would claim his life a short time later. Madison ran for help at a neighbor’s and young David and his friend locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom until police arrived.”

The GoFundMe page states David was “the backbone of the household” — that he was a loving and devoted husband and father and a man with endless energy and talents. It states that when he wasn’t working at Sysco, he “was spending time cooking for his family or doing some kind of project to improve life for his beautiful wife and children.”

Cook states on the page that the family bills will continue to pile up, along with funeral expenses, mortgage, car payments and everyday expenses. She said Dave was the main source of income for the family, as well, and with three children, one graduating from Dallas High School this coming June, “they are going to need all the emotional and financial support we can provide.”

“I know how much folks in the Back Mountain, Wyoming Valley and beyond are thinking and praying for the family, and here is a wonderful way to help,” Cook wrote on the page. “Please donate what you can. It would mean so much to me and this devastated family who lost a huge piece of their hearts when they lost Dave.”

Supporters offer comments

Some comments offered on the GoFundMe page include:

• Breigh Wildman: “I truly can’t comprehend the awfulness of this tragedy. I’m speechless and my heart is broken for a family I’ve never met.”

• Michael Simmons: “Dave was such a kind man. He delivered to my job and was always one of the most upbeat and positive people I’d see all day. It’s an utter tragedy that he had to lose his life in such a senseless way, and that his family had to be hurt as well. I’m not the praying type, but I really do wish you all the best during these hard times.”

• Linda Somoga: “So heartbreaking and devastating for this family. Dave was the best food rep I have ever had, he will be sorely missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. Prayers go out to his beautiful family.”

• Stephanie Usavage: “I worked with Dave at the Waterfront for a couple years he was a great guy — constantly talked about how proud he was of his wife and kids. I can’t believe such a tragedy would hit such an amazing family. My deepest sympathy and prayers go out to the Sinoracki family.”

• Ashley Thomas: “There are not words adequate at a time like this; just know that Mike and I are praying for your whole family, Bobbi Jo. A light went out in the world when we lost Dave’s smiling face.”

In this photo taken from the GoFundMe account page set up for the Sinoracki family, David Sinoracki is shown with his wife, Bobbi Jo, and their three children, Megan 17; Madison, 14; and David Jr., 11. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sinoracki-family.jpg In this photo taken from the GoFundMe account page set up for the Sinoracki family, David Sinoracki is shown with his wife, Bobbi Jo, and their three children, Megan 17; Madison, 14; and David Jr., 11. Photo courtesy of GoFundMe