Lottery Numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 13

Midday Drawing

Pick 2: 6-4

Pick 3: 9-9-5

Pick 4: 8-5-6-9

Pick 5: 1-9-1-2-6

Wild: 4

Treasure Hunt: 03-20-23-26-29

Evening Drawing

Pick 2: 9-5

Pick 3: 7-5-9

Pick 4: 7-5-7-6

Pick 5: 8-1-2-6-2

Wild: 9

Cash 5: 0204-10-19-35

Mega Millions Drawing

06-15-17-39-56

Mega Ball: 15

No player matched all five numbers in Tuesday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing; Wednesday’s jackpot will be $225,000.

Lottery officials reported 49 players matched four numbers, winning $203.50 each; 1,932 players matched three numbers, winning $8.50 each; 21,199 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.