Lottery Numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 13

Midday Drawing
Pick 2: 6-4
Pick 3: 9-9-5
Pick 4: 8-5-6-9
Pick 5: 1-9-1-2-6
Wild: 4
Treasure Hunt: 03-20-23-26-29
Evening Drawing
Pick 2: 9-5
Pick 3: 7-5-9
Pick 4: 7-5-7-6
Pick 5: 8-1-2-6-2
Wild: 9
Cash 5: 0204-10-19-35
Mega Millions Drawing
06-15-17-39-56
Mega Ball: 15
No player matched all five numbers in Tuesday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing; Wednesday’s jackpot will be $225,000.
Lottery officials reported 49 players matched four numbers, winning $203.50 each; 1,932 players matched three numbers, winning $8.50 each; 21,199 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.