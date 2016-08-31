King’s football ready to rebound this fall

A last-minute touchdown by Moravian. Four turnovers against Stevenson. A backbreaking play before halftime against Albright. A slow start against rival Wilkes.

That was 2015. For King’s football, 2016 represents a chance to swing those contests the other way.

“So many close games,” senior linebacker Bobby Russell said. “It was just the little mistakes — a play here and there, that if we made would have been the difference in the game.

“We’re hoping that we close that gap that we had last year.”

It’s a point that the coaching staff has been driving home during training camp. Though the Monarchs finished 3-7 a year ago, the belief in the program is that was plenty of opportunity to flip those numbers.

Righting the turnover battle — King’s had 27 a year ago while forcing 18 — is an important first step.

“The last few years, every game’s been one score away,” Monarchs coach Jeff Knarr said. “And at the end of the day, we usually beat ourselves. And that’s what we talk to the kids about. … So we emphasize to the kids about being consistent, sustain, finish and don’t beat ourselves. Because we’re in almost every game every year.”

ON OFFENSE

Knarr said he has already seen progress on the turnover front in camp, citing quarterback Zach Whitehead’s improved decision-making.

Whitehead enters his junior season as the full-time starter after appearing in seven games a year ago.

“Last year, things were flying around for him,” Knarr said. “Now it’s slowed down a little bit, so he’s starting to understand things and make better decisions. Just being smarter with the football and not thinking he’s gotta make this great play every play.

“He’s matured and done a better job of that. He’s clearly been the best guy.”

It will help greatly to have an experienced receiving corps to rely on. King’s returns its top four targets from a year ago, including senior captain Mike Palmer and Meyers grad Matt DeMarco.

“As an offense, we’re further along than we ever have at the offensive end, especially with the wide receivers,” DeMarco said. “I’m definitely more comfortable. I feel back to my normal self like I was in high school, playing the receiver position and not moving all around.”

Junior captain Ron Ippolite anchors the offensive line and will be opening holes for senior Zack Funk, who takes over as the feature back.

ON DEFENSE

Between his first six years leading King’s and an 11-year stint as an assistant at Muhlenberg, Knarr had only previously had one player who served more than one year as a captain.

The second to earn that honor is Russell.

“That was pretty impressive for him last year,” Knarr said. “And then he was also our best player. … He’s backed it up. When you recruit kids and figure out who’s your top guy, he was the top kid in his class. He’s lived up to that and more.”

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder has been one of the top linebackers in the MAC and has led King’s in tackles the last two years.

More than just his play on the field, Russell has been learning to be more of a vocal leader.

“Definitely more confident with the words I’m choosing to talk to the team,” Russell said. “Last year, there were four other senior captains, so I wasn’t really a voice as much. This year, I’ve really learned to use my voice and I’ve earned the respect of my teammates.”

King’s will have to replace its leading pass rusher from a year ago in Michael Martina (8.5 sacks). Knarr mentioned Pittston Area’s Hassan Maxwell, an outside linebacker, and Bruce Damon, who will line up next to Russell in the middle of the team’s 3-4 scheme.

In the secondary, senior cornerback Tyler Mejasic is a captain after leading the team in interceptions a year ago.

OUTLOOK

The Monarchs will learn a lot about themselves in the first month, opening up with road games against Moravian and Lycoming.

That will be followed by Week 3 and Week 5 contests against preseason top-25 squads Delaware Valley and Albright, respectively.

The route to improvement is there, and all of those tight finishes from a year ago are serving as motivation.

“Losing,” Russell said, “hurts the most. I hate losing more than I love winning.”

King’s fullback Cale Kitchenman (26) reaches up for a tough grab against linebacker Joshua Burkavage during practice on Wednesday night. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL090116Kingsfootball1.jpg King’s fullback Cale Kitchenman (26) reaches up for a tough grab against linebacker Joshua Burkavage during practice on Wednesday night. Sean McKeag | Times Leader The Monarchs are looking to cut down on their 27 turnovers from a year ago to turn close losses into close wins. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL090116Kingsfootball2.jpg The Monarchs are looking to cut down on their 27 turnovers from a year ago to turn close losses into close wins. Sean McKeag | Times Leader King’s linebacker Brennan Ryan, left, squares off against Brian Atkinson in practice ahead of Saturday’s opener at Moravian. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL090116Kingsfootball3.jpg King’s linebacker Brennan Ryan, left, squares off against Brian Atkinson in practice ahead of Saturday’s opener at Moravian. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

By Derek Levarse [email protected]

SCHEDULE Sept. 3`at Moravian`1 p.m. Sept. 10`at Lycoming`1:30 p.m. Sept. 17`Delaware Valley`1 p.m. Sept. 24`Lebanon Valley`1 p.m. Oct. 1`at Albright`1 p.m. Oct. 8`Misericordia`1 p.m. Oct. 22`at FDU-Florham`1 p.m. Oct. 29`Stevenson`1 p.m. Nov. 5`Widener`1 p.m. Nov. 12`at Wilkes`Noon