State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources letting nature reclaim Moon Lake

Clumps of tall grass protrude through the cracked surface of what used to be a paved parking lot. Mosquito larvae squirm in the two feet of water that has collected in the bottom of an abandoned, Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Poison ivy climbs the walls of a maintenance building and playground equipment sits silent, consumed by rust.

At first glance it appears that Moon Lake Park is forgotten.

But since it was acquired by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources from Luzerne County last October, the once-popular destination is going through a rebirth.

Once a manicured showpiece that attracted residents from across the region, the state has opted for a different management technique for the Moon Lake State Forest Recreation Area. Nature, not people, will be making the decision on how the park is maintained and the results this summer are evident.

“The real challenge was taking a very developed county park with full amenities and getting rid of that atmosphere for a more rustic setting,” said Nick Lylo, district forester for the Bureau of Forestry’s Pinchot Forest District.

While nature has been effective at transforming the sprawling fields from manicured lawn to wildlife-abundant grasslands, it has needed a bit of help in the reclamation process. This fall, DCNR will award a contract to have the buildings and park infrastructure demolished, and Lylo expects it all to be done before next spring.

For a park that has been maintained as a vacation destination since 1971, there’s a lot to remove.

The concrete comprising the enormous swimming pool will be jack-hammered away several feet down and the void will be filled in and planted with native grasses. The electric boxes that once allowed visitors to plug in will be cut away and buried. More than 250 manholes - part of the park’s intricate sewer system, will be removed and filled.

Paved roads will be milled and reverted to dirt and gravel.

Aside from a few pavilions that are in good shape, every structure and semblance of civilization in the park will be torn down right down to the road signs that once directed visitors where to go.

But it doesn’t mean there won’t be a reason to visit Moon Lake. In the midst of nature’s reclamation project, DCNR will make a few modest improvements to accommodate visitors.

Ten campsites will be available this fall, complete with picnic table, parking pad and grill, and open to those who choose to camp in a tent, RV or trailer. Lylo acknowledged it’s far less than the 100 campsites that used to dominate the park years ago.

“We want the campsites to be scattered. Our approach is dispersed, passive recreation,” Lylo said. “This is a state forest. The amenities we’re taking out can be found at state parks.”

A new boat launch will be installed at the 48-acre lake, some walking and biking trails will be maintained, a few informational kiosks will be built and a main parking lot will be constructed at the swimming pool area. Also, there will be no gate limiting usage of the area and Moon Lake will be open all day and night. Hunting will also be allowed at some point in yet-to-be-determined designated areas.

Lylo is looking forward to having the infrastructure removed, especially the pool and adjacent restrooms which have been the target of vandals. But what excites him most are the acres and acres of lush grasslands that grew from what were once manicured lawns.

“The first thing I notice when I come here is the grass isn’t mowed. Our intent is to make it a native meadow and attract wildlife that utilizes grassland habitat,” Lylo said. “That’s the neatest thing I see.”

As natural succession of the grasslands is allowed to continue, Lylo said DCNR will have to come up with a management plan for the acreage to keep the grasses thriving. Options include prescribed burning or limited mowing.

Watching nature reclaim a once-civilized area is fascinating to Lylo, and he said the process will be a learning experience for DCNR.

“Not everybody gets the opportunity to create a state forest, and that’s what we’re doing,” Lylo said. “Moon Lake is still here. Yes, the swimming pool and basketball courts are gone, but you can still come here and do everything else - walk, jog, picnic, camp, fish and some hunting. Be patient. The opportunities will be here.”

A field that was once mowed short has reverted into an expansive grassland habitat at Moon Lake. The state DCNR is allowing the former county park to revert back to nature. Nature Education Center at Moon Lake Park. New fire pits added to camp site in Moon Lake Park. Nick Lylo, district forester for Bureau of Forestry's Pinchot Forest District points to vegetation that is overgrown at the pool in Moon Lake Park. Nick Lylo, district forester for Bureau of Forestry's Pinchot Forest District looks at the pool in Moon Lake Park. Pool house at Moon Lake Park.

Since DCNR took over the park last year, the agency is letting nature run its course

By Tom Venesky [email protected]

VIDEO To see video of what the swimming pool at Moon Lake looks like now, visit the online version of this story at timesleader.com

Reach Tom Venesky at 570-991-6395 or on Twitter @TLTomVenesky