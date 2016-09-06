Penn State, Pitt taking different approaches to renewed rivalry

By the end of it, these decisions will likely have made little difference in the game itself.

Whether Penn State or Pitt wins, it’s going to be more about what the players do on Saturday as opposed to what the coaches do Monday through Thursday.

It is at least interesting to note, however, the different approaches being taken by these two long-quarreling cats this week.

James Franklin and his Nittany Lions have made sure to mention “tradition” and “state pride” and a whole bunch of assorted synonyms.

But not “rivalry.”

“No, I’m not saying it’s a rivalry,” Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley said Tuesday, adding that the game is important because it happens to be the next one on the schedule.

Teammates Troy Apke, Chris Godwin and Grant Haley more or less echoed that thought on Tuesday. And that’s by design from the coaching staff.

“In my 22 years of doing this, I think you have to be very careful when you tell your players that this game is more important than another game,” Franklin said at his weekly press conference. “Then I think you have a tendency to come out and play inconsistent. Guys will be emotionally high one game and below the next.

“So keep our process the same, focus on the results of being successful and not things that are outside of your control.”

His counterpart at Pitt, Pat Narduzzi, has been willing to change his routine in at least one regard.

Saying that he’d “like to be the only voice this week,” Narduzzi closed access to his players and practices this week “to stay locked in and have no distractions.”

It’s a tactic he no doubt picked up from Mark Dantonio, his old boss at Michigan State who pulled the trick a few times before games against Michigan and Ohio State when Narduzzi was his defensive coordinator.

Not that it matters in the slightest to those outside of the media. But it does send a signal that this week is different than others.

While Narduzzi hedged a bit by noting that this game has no direct effect on the Panthers’ goal of winning an ACC title, he did ratchet up the rhetoric a bit.

“This week is a chance to find out how we measure up,” Narduzzi said Monday. “How we measure up against Penn State and how we measure up against the Big Ten.”

And that message has been clear to Pitt’s players.

“We’re embracing it,” Panthers receiver Quadree Henderson told reporters in Pittsburgh after Saturday’s win over Villanova. “Coach Narduzzi preaches it a lot — that’s our rivalry, so we have to go out there and beat them next week.”

Infirmary report

Defensive end Evan Schwan appeared to be the most concerning injury Penn State picked up on Saturday. The fifth-year senior went down in some pain in the second half. He walked off under his own power before getting his right foot iced for the rest of the afternoon.

Franklin did not provide an update but noted that an older player has a better chance to play on Saturday despite missing time during the week.

“When you have a veteran player who has played a lot of football and understands the scheme, we can afford to put Evan out there even if he hasn’t had a whole lot of reps in practice,” Franklin said. “It’s not ideal, but you can afford to do that a little bit.”

Not touching that one

Penn State recently released a promotional schedule that said the school will acknowledge the 50th anniversary of Joe Paterno’s first game as head coach during next week’s game against Temple.

No details have been announced, but opinions on the idea have been sharply divided.

Asked for his thoughts, Franklin showed no desire to insert himself into the debate.

“That’s something that is a decision that our administration makes,” Franklin said. “Again, we’re so consumed with (football and academics). That’s our focus.

“I think as you guys know, I was one of the first people in my opening press conference to show my respect for the history and traditions and all the wonderful things that have happened here. But after that, guys, there are a lot of things … that I’m not involved in. Those things are for the administration.”

Accolades

Penn State coaches gave their weekly awards from the Kent State game to Saquon Barkley (offense), Garrett Sickels (defense) and Blake Gillikin (special teams).

Barkley ran for what Franklin called a “sneaky” 105 yards and a touchdown and also had a second score called back on a hold. Sickels was solid throughout against the run and the pass, picking up one of the Lions’ seven sacks. Gillikin had an outstanding debut as the true freshman averaged 47 yards on six punts.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye, defensive end Shareef Miller and kickers Joey Julius and Tyler Davis all got honorable mention nods.

Penn State coach James Franklin and quarterback Trace McSorley both kept the rhetoric toned down heading into the Pitt game. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_AP48404308473620169616475435-2.jpg Penn State coach James Franklin and quarterback Trace McSorley both kept the rhetoric toned down heading into the Pitt game. Abby Drey | AP photo, Centre Daily Times

By Derek Levarse [email protected]

UP NEXT Penn State at Pitt Noon, Saturday, ESPN